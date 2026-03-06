Iran will not compete at Milano Cortina Winter Games, says IPC

March 6 : Iran will not compete at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, the International Paralympic Committee announced on Friday, with their lone athlete unable to travel due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Iran's National Paralympic Committee were planning to send two-time Paralympian Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei, who was set to compete in two Para cross-country skiing medal events on March 10 and 11.

However, due to the conflict in the Middle East, the Paralympian who competed in Pyeongchang in 2018 and in Beijing in 2022 cannot travel safely to Italy.

"We were informed by NPC Iran that safe passage to Milano Cortina 2026 was not possible, and, as a result, they would not be able to come to the Games," Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said in a statement.

"It is really disappointing for world sport and especially for Aboulfazl that he is unable to travel safely to compete at his third Paralympic Winter Games at Milano Cortina 2026.

"Since the conflict began on Saturday, the IPC and Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee have been working tirelessly behind-the-scenes with the NPC and national ski federation to find alternative routes for the safe passage of the Iran delegation to the Games.

"However, with the conflict ongoing across the Middle East, the risk to human life is too high."

The IPC added that Iran's flag has also been removed from the athlete parade for Friday's opening ceremony at the Arena di Verona.