Iraola has 'no clue' as to next job after Bournemouth exit

April 17 : Outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola will have no shortage of suitors among Europe's biggest clubs after announcing he will step down, but the Spaniard says he has not even thought about where he might end up next.

Iraola, who replaced Gary O'Neil in 2023, announced on Tuesday that he would leave the south coast club at the end of this season. Bournemouth are 11th in the table with 45 points and beat leaders Arsenal away last weekend.

"I have no clue. I don't know if I am going to coach next season. I have no rush to know it," the 43-year-old Spaniard said on Friday ahead of the Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

"We have taken the decision and the decision has not been affected by any other club."

Last season Iraola took Bournemouth to a joint-best top-flight finish of ninth with their highest Premier League points haul of 56.

Iraola said Bournemouth had tried to do everything to keep him at the club and had made a formal contract extension offer in December.

"I tried to talk about my feelings. I know they have been working on the future. It is not something that has happened by surprise," Iraola said. "The seasons I have been here I have been so satisfied, I don't want almost to risk it.

"I feel full of energy, it's not I am exhausted, I am more motivated to finish this season. But sometimes you have to choose well the moment to leave places."

He admitted it had been tough to tell his staff, but insisted that he wanted to end his reign on a high as Bournemouth try to qualify for a European berth.

His team are unbeaten in 12 Premier League matches and only three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

"It's true that with some members of the staff - you've been here three years - it has been very difficult as there is mutual appreciation," Iraola said.

"Some people will not understand the decision but we still have two months to be together, enjoy it and create memories."

Sky Sports reported that RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has reached an agreement with Bournemouth to replace Iraola.