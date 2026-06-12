Ireland to play Israel game at neutral venue behind closed doors after protests

DUBLIN, June 12 : The Republic of Ireland is to play its upcoming Nations League game against Israel at a neutral venue behind closed doors, the Football Association of Ireland said on Friday, after protests by players and fans over the death toll of Palestinian civilians during the war in Gaza.

Ireland had been set to host Israel at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on October 4, while a September 27 fixture designated as an Israel home match is also expected to be staged at a neutral venue.

But Irish footballers, fans and celebrities launched a campaign calling for a boycott of the game.

"Following consultation with various stakeholders, the Association is of the view that operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil, so the fixture will be played away from the Aviva Stadium," the FAI said in a statement.

Nearly 73,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the war began, most of them civilians, according to Gaza ⁠health ​authorities.

Israel launched its assault after Hamas-led militants stormed across the border, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 Israeli and foreign hostages on October 7, 2023.

Ireland has been one of the European Union's most outspoken critics of Israel's war in Gaza, and FAI members voted overwhelmingly in late 2025 for its board to request that UEFA immediately suspend the Israel Football Association from European competitions.

United Nations experts have appealed to FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel from international football, citing a U.N. Commission of Inquiry report that said Israel had committed genocide during the war in Gaza.

Israel has denied committing genocide and described the report as scandalous.

The FAI statement said that the Palestinian Football Association had "expressed its appreciation for the principled positions taken by the Football Association of Ireland in support of the rights of the Palestinian people and Palestinian athletes."