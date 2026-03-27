Isaksen double keeps alive Denmark's World Cup dream

COPENHAGEN, March 26 : Gustav Isaksen scored twice in two minutes as Denmark powered to a 4-0 win over North Macedonia in their 2026 World Cup European play-off semi-final in Copenhagen on Thursday to earn a place in Tuesday’s Path D decider against either Czech Republic or Ireland.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Christian Norgaard were also on target as Denmark pulled away in the second half having been held scoreless in the opening period, and they now head to the final seeking a third successive World Cup qualification.

North Macedonia never showed much ambition to get forward but were stubborn opponents in the first 45 minutes. Once behind though, the floodgates opened and the home side scored three goals in 10 minutes to make the tie safe.

Denmark went ahead four minutes into the second half as their pressure finally took its toll. Isaksen was denied by an excellent last-ditch tackle and as the ball fell loose in the box, Damsgaard fired into the empty net.

It was 2-0 on 58 minutes as Damsgaard turned provider when his excellent cross to the back post was steered into the net by Isaksen.

The tie was made safe a minute later when he scored his second goal. Victor Froholdt’s shot from the edge of the box was only parried by North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski and Isaksen turned in the rebound.

The fourth goal was far too easy as Christian Eriksen’s corner to the back post was going directly in but was helped over the line by teammate Norgaard.

The winners of this path in the European play-offs will be placed in Group A at the World Cup with co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.