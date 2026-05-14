Italian studio Balich to stage 'challenging' World Cup ceremonies

MILAN, May 14 : Italy may be absent from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the pitch but it will still leave its mark, with Milan-based Balich Wonder Studio (BWS) directing - for the first time - interconnected opening ceremonies across three countries.

BWS has been chosen by world soccer governing body FIFA to oversee the opening event on June 11 at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, as well as synchronized ceremonies the following day in Los Angeles and Toronto, covering the three host nations.

Balich Wonder Studio, part of Banijay Entertainment, also delivered the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has worked on 16 Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies and numerous global events, including this year's Winter Olympics held in Italy.

'A WORLD CUP OF FIRSTS'

"It will be a World Cup of firsts: three ceremonies in three different countries, 48 teams competing instead of 32, and the first time a creative studio has handled both the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and a World Cup in the same year," BWS founder Marco Balich told Reuters in an interview.

The ceremony in Mexico City will begin at 11:30 a.m. (1730 GMT). The following day similar ceremonies will be staged in Los Angeles at 4:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) and in Toronto at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT).

Performed in the language of each host country, the events - each lasting 30 minutes plus 15 minutes of protocol - will be linked by a shared creative concept reinterpreting the World Cup tournament through local cultures.

"It is important to foster a sense of unity among these three countries, whose relationships have been somewhat complicated recently," Balich said.

Compared to the Olympics — where long opening ceremonies include a parade of athletes from competing nations — the World Cup events will be shorter and more streamlined, with matches taking place on the same pitch shortly afterwards.

The shows will feature artists from around the world including Katy Perry, Alanis Morissette, Future, Anitta, Rema and Tyla, LISA and Michael Buble, with Shakira expected to perform the official World Cup song.

Despite the absence of large-scale lighting or projection effects, the tri-nation format poses new challenges of its own.

"The challenge is effectively staging a single event across three locations," Balich said. "Creating the right energy while respecting each country's identity is extremely important."

A core team of around 30 people has been working on the project for 18 months in Milan, alongside approximately 300 staff in each host country, for a total workforce of about 900.

The cost, to be covered by FIFA, has not been disclosed but "it's a significant investment," Balich said.

For Italy, absent from the tournament for a third straight time having failed to qualify, Balich's role ensures a presence on football's biggest stage - albeit this time behind the scenes.

(Editing by Gavin Jones and Peter Rutherford)