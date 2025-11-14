Italy leave it late to earn 2-0 win at Moldova

CHISINAU :Late goals from Gianluca Mancini and Francesco Pio Esposito helped Italy to a 2-0 win away against Moldova on Thursday, keeping alive their faint hopes of automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup with their sixth consecutive victory.

The result lifted Italy to 18 points, three behind group leaders Norway, who earlier beat Estonia 4-1, with the two sides meeting on the final qualifying matchday on Sunday. The Azzurri now face what looks an impossible task, needing to win and overturn Norway's goal difference of 17.

"I saw an Italy that played well, we were out there and (Moldova) never shot on goal," Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso told Rai. "I am very satisfied, we did what we had to do and gave some of the lads some playing time."

It had been a dull affair for long stretches, with Italy controlling possession and carving out the clearer chances but repeatedly frustrated by Moldova's resilient defending.

Giacomo Raspadori was denied early and Mancini went close midway through the first half, while the hosts produced only one real scare when Virgiliu Postolachi volleyed over from a promising position.

Gattuso tried to spark some life into his attack after the break by introducing strikers Esposito and Mateo Retegui, yet the Azzurri continued to struggle to break down the hosts.

The visitors finally broke through in the 88th minute when substitute Federico Dimarco swung in a cross for Mancini, whose diving header settled neatly inside the near bottom corner.

Esposito sealed the win two minutes into stoppage time, rising to meet Matteo Politano's cross and nod in his second international goal.

"Putting a new lineup from the first minute is not easy," Gattuso added. "Today I thought we might even lose, but instead, compliments for what we did."

Italy, who failed to reach the last two World Cups after successive playoff defeats, will now try to avoid a third straight absence.

Moldova remain winless and sit bottom with one point.