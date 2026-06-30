Ivory Coast's Diomande brushes off speculation to stay focused on Norway

DALLAS, June 29 : In-demand forward Yan Diomande insisted speculation over his club future has not been a distraction from his preparations for Ivory Coast's meeting with Norway in the World Cup last 32 in Dallas on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from RB Leipzig to European champions Paris St Germain but stressed his focus was solely on the clash at Dallas Stadium.

"I don't have the internet, Instagram, TikTok and that kind of thing, so regarding the discussions with my club it's my agent that does that," he said.

"It's a great chance to play at the World Cup and I want to make the most of that. I remain focused on that and I really want to enjoy this World Cup as much as possible."

Ivory Coast go into the game with Stale Solbakken's side having finished second in Group E behind Germany to qualify for the knockout rounds at the World Cup for the first time.

Coach Emerse Fae confirmed defender Wilfried Singo would not be fit enough to play having sustained a hamstring injury in the loss to the Germans but that Evan Ndicka is available after not featuring in the group phase.

COLLECTIVE APPROACH

The former midfielder admitted to being wary of Norway's collective approach while also reserving praise for Erling Haaland, his team's top scorer at this World Cup with four goals in two appearances.

"They are a good team, an organised team, great individual players but they play well together, very intensive, impactful and they're very pragmatic," he said. "They don't need five or six attempts to score, they're clinical in front of goal.

"We do have our strengths, we know how to play and we will be up to the challenge on the physical side and we will try to control the game and impose our pace.

"Haaland, I don't need talk about him, everyone knows him. He's a top player, he's got a lot of energy. When you watch him play he looks very proud to play for his country.

"He's an example for his teammates and he does a great deal for his team, for the group. He can strike on any occasion really, in any way that you can imagine.

"He's really a special player and Norway is lucky to have him."