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Japan captain Endo withdraws from World Cup due to injury, retires from internationals
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Japan captain Endo withdraws from World Cup due to injury, retires from internationals

Japan captain Endo withdraws from World Cup due to injury, retires from internationals

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Japan Training - Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. - June 8, 2026 Japan's Wataru Endo makes a speech before training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Alan Poizner

12 Jun 2026 03:25AM
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TORONTO, June 11 : Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the World Cup squad due to injury in a blow for the Samurai Blue, with the midfielder also announcing his retirement from international football.

Endo, who endured an injury-hit season with Liverpool, has been replaced by Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Shuto Machino, the Japan Football Association said in a statement. 

"Since my injury, I've done everything I possibly could up to this point, so I have no regrets whatsoever," Endo said in a social media post. 

The 33-year-old said he was frustrated at not being able to participate in the showpiece event but took pride in the team's growth since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

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"With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I'll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans," he said.

Japan are in Group F and kick off their eighth appearance at the World Cup finals against the Netherlands in Dallas on June 14 before taking on Tunisia and Sweden.

Source: Reuters
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