Japan coach vows to pick penalty shootout takers against Brazil

HOUSTON, June 28 : Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said on Sunday he will likely decide who takes penalty kicks if the round of 32 World Cup clash against Brazil ends up going to a shootout rather than let the players decide for themselves.

Japan crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after three players missed their spot kicks against Croatia in the last 16. If the match against Brazil in Houston Stadium on Monday ends in a draw, Moriyasu pledged to take a big decision off the shoulders of his players.

"This time when the moment comes for the penalty kick shootout is probable I would like to decide the order of the kickers rather than players volunteering like last time," Moriyasu said. "I think I am going to make the decision and decide who is going to kick."

The Japanese squad travelled to North America with ambitions of a run to a first-ever final and high-profile wins over Germany, Spain and England over the last four years have added weight to the argument that the squad could excel.

Japan defeated Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil 3-2 in a friendly in Tokyo in October, giving the Brazilians extra incentive for the match, said Moriyasu, who added that winger Takefusa Kubo will not feature after picking up an injury in the group stage.

"He's not taking part in the general part of training, he is doing his individual training," Moriyasu said. "He is not going to play in the match against Brazil. We want him to recover quickly and he wants it too."

Improving results over the past few years for the national team and the increasing number of Japanese players joining top leagues in places like Europe and Latin America have placed a "dark horse" contender label on the team - something Moriyasu said the players would keep in mind.

He also said travel during the tournament taking place across Canada, the United States and Mexico was draining for players and acknowledged that having one fewer rest day than Brazil posed a hurdle the team needed to manage.

"In the near term we believe we are able to win and we believe we have that chance... even for this World Cup," Moriyasu said. "Some people said Japan would be a dark horse and we will be playing with that in mind."