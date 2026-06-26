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Japan draw 1-1 with Sweden to finish second in Group F
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Japan draw 1-1 with Sweden to finish second in Group F

Japan draw 1-1 with Sweden to finish second in Group F
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Japan v Sweden - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Japan's Daizen Maeda celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan draw 1-1 with Sweden to finish second in Group F
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Japan v Sweden - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Sweden's Anthony Elanga celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Japan draw 1-1 with Sweden to finish second in Group F
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Japan v Sweden - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Japan's Kou Itakura in action with Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres REUTERS/Issei Kato
26 Jun 2026 09:09AM
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DALLAS, June 25 : Japan held on to draw 1-1 with Sweden in their World Cup match on Thursday to finish runners-up in Group F and book a meeting in the knockout stage with five-times champions Brazil after an Anthony Elanga strike cancelled out Daizen Maeda's opener.

Japan’s Maeda broke the deadlock early in the second half following a cagey opening period when he timed a run perfectly into the box and finished from Ritsu Doan’s pinpoint pass.

Sweden responded minutes later after Elanga carried the ball before unleashing a long-range shot that beat Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Alexander Isak nearly found the winner for Sweden deep in second-half stoppage time but Suzuki managed to tip his glancing header onto the crossbar.

Japan finished on five points behind group winners the Netherlands on seven points. Japan face Brazil in a round of 32 clash on Monday in Houston while Sweden move on with four points as one of the best third-place teams.

Source: Reuters
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