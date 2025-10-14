Japan fight back to earn first ever win over Brazil

TOKYO :Japan staged a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat five-times world champions Brazil 3-2 in a friendly at a sold-out Tokyo Stadium on Tuesday, earning their first-ever win over the South Americans in 14 meetings.

The match was a tale of two halves, with Brazil dominating the opening 45 minutes before collapsing after the break.

Trailing 2-0 at halftime after goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli, the hosts capitalised on Brazilian defensive errors before Ayase Ueda's late header sealed a famous victory.

Takumi Minamino halved the deficit in the 52nd minute after Fabricio Bruno's misplaced pass allowed the forward to score from just inside the box.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Nine minutes later, Bruno's night worsened as he sliced an attempted clearance into his own net to level the match.

With the home crowd in full voice, Japan pressed for a winner. Two minutes after Ueda's header struck the crossbar, substitute Junya Ito provided the decisive moment, delivering a pinpoint corner in the 71st minute which Ueda met with a powerful header after beating defender Lucas Beraldo to the ball.

"It was a blackout from everyone in our side in the second half. This is the highest level, if you fall to sleep in an entire half it can cost you a World Cup, a Copa America, an Olympic medal," captain Casemiro told Brazilian TV Globo.

"It's just unacceptable and we must learn from it because the World Cup is just a few months ahead of us. We have to take care of the details because they can cost you everything."

Brazil's early control came despite coach Carlo Ancelotti fielding a heavily rotated side compared to Friday's commanding 5-0 win over South Korea, keeping only midfielders Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes and forward Vinicius Jr.

Guimaraes orchestrated proceedings in midfield and set up the opener in the 26th minute with a perfectly weighted through ball to right back Henrique, who beat the offside trap and slotted home.

Six minutes later, Martinelli doubled the lead with a composed finish after a clever lobbed pass from Lucas Paqueta, as Brazil's measured build-up play and high pressing left Japan chasing shadows.

However, Japan came out revitalised after the break and took advantage of Brazil's defensive errors, with a calamitous performance by defenders Bruno and Beraldo that could haunt them as they are fighting for a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad.

The victory marked Japan's first win against Brazil in 14 meetings, with the South Americans having previously won 11 of their 13 encounters.