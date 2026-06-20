Japan v Tunisia marks 1,000th World Cup match, FIFA says

NEW YORK, June 19 : Japan and Tunisia will meet on Saturday in the 1,000th soccer World Cup match, FIFA said, with the Group F game at Monterrey Stadium serving as each side's second fixture at the expanded 48-team tournament.

Japan drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener in Dallas, while Tunisia lost 5-1 to Sweden, also in Monterrey, ahead of the milestone meeting.

• A record 209 teams began qualifying for this tournament, compared with 13 entrants at the first World Cup in 1930.

• Africa and Asia received a combined 17 direct qualifying slots plus two playoff places.

• FIFA granted Oceania a direct World Cup berth for the first time.

• The FIFA Forward programme has channelled more than $5 billion into domestic and regional football development since its 2016 launch.

• Tunisia are competing in their third consecutive World Cup.

• "Being able to take part in the 1,000th World Cup match is truly symbolic," said Tunisia midfielder and captain Ellyes Skhiri.