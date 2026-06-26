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Japan won't be pushovers against Brazil in knockouts, coach says
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Japan won't be pushovers against Brazil in knockouts, coach says

Japan won't be pushovers against Brazil in knockouts, coach says

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Japan v Sweden - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu applauds their fans after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato

26 Jun 2026 10:45AM
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DALLAS, June 25 : Brazil are one of the world's top teams but Japan will not be pushovers when the two sides meet in Houston in their World Cup last-32 clash, coach Hajime Moriyasu said on Thursday after his side finished runners-up in Group F.

Moriyasu added that a 3-2 comeback win over the Brazilians in Tokyo last October to notch their first-ever victory against the five-times champions showed Japan will go into the match on Monday looking to do more than put up a good fight.

"Last time we proved to Brazil that we aren’t a pushover," Moriyasu said. "That is great progress for us. The Brazilian team is a top team in the world and we greatly respect them.

"In the match we don’t know what is going to happen. We will have a chance to win as well."

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Japan booked their date with Brazil after drawing 1-1 with Sweden on Thursday in Dallas as Daizen Maeda opened the scoring before Moriyasu's side conceded minutes later. The result earned Japan second place in the group behind the Netherlands.

Moriyasu said he was disappointed to concede but once the game was level he elected to bring on defensive players to preserve the point and notch second place in the group.

"We conceded a goal and in the world of football that is how it goes," he said.

Japan's result is also good for Asian football, Moriyasu said, adding that his side were representing the sporting ambition of the broader region while advancing to the knockout rounds shows the growth of football in his country.

"That is what we wanted to do from the beginning of the competition and this is proof in the growth of Japanese football," he said.

Source: Reuters
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