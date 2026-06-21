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Japan's firepower comes to the fore as Ueda bags a double at World Cup
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Japan's firepower comes to the fore as Ueda bags a double at World Cup

Japan's firepower comes to the fore as Ueda bags a double at World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 21, 2026 Japan's Ayase Ueda celebrates after the match REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Japan's firepower comes to the fore as Ueda bags a double at World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 20, 2026 Japan's Junya Ito celebrates scoring their third goal with Japan's Ayase Ueda and Japan's Daichi Kamada REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Japan's firepower comes to the fore as Ueda bags a double at World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 21, 2026 Japan's Ayase Ueda and Keisuke Goto celebrate after the match REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Japan's firepower comes to the fore as Ueda bags a double at World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 20, 2026 Japan's Ayase Ueda scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Japan's firepower comes to the fore as Ueda bags a double at World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 20, 2026 Tunisia's Anis Slimane and Ellyes Skhiri in action as Japan's Ayase Ueda scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
21 Jun 2026 03:11PM
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MONTERREY, Mexico, June 21 : Japan were without injured playmaker Takefusa Kubo for Saturday's World Cup match against Tunisia, but their fluent attack hardly missed a beat with Ayase Ueda scoring twice and setting up another in a crushing 4-0 win.

Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito also got on the scoresheet as Japan tore through Tunisia's defence to deliver a statement victory in the 1,000th match of the World Cup.

It was also a landmark moment for Asian football, with Japan becoming the first team from the continent to score four goals in a World Cup match.

"We prepared well for what we wanted to do and played aggressively," Hajime Moriyasu told DAZN, adding that the Japanese and Mexican fans in Monterrey had provided a huge boost.

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Japan and the Netherlands are both on four points heading into the final round of games in Group F, with the Dutch ahead on goals scored.

For Tunisia, the defeat brought a swift and painful end to their campaign.

Herve Renard was brought in after a 5-1 loss to Sweden in the hope that the veteran coach could spark a turnaround, but his first match in charge ended with elimination with a game to spare.

"We still have a third game to play, we are at a World Cup and must remain focused," Renard said. "We must be professionals to the very end."

Source: Reuters
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