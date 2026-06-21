Fans praise Japan's team spirit as Samurai Blue thrash Tunisia 4-0 and make World Cup history
Japan are the first Asian team to score four goals at the World Cup.
MONTERREY, Mexico: Japan fans hailed their side's togetherness after an emphatic 4-0 victory over Tunisia which leaves them on the brink of making the World Cup round of 32.
At the Estadio Monterrey on Saturday (Jun 20), Hajime Moriyasu's men dominated with goals from Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, and a brace from Ayase Ueda.
In what was a milestone occasion - the 1,000th match in World Cup history - Japan also became the first Asian team to score four goals at a World Cup match.
Speaking to CNA, Samurai Blue supporters said they were full of pride at the way Japan played, and even more so given the circumstances surrounding the team.
Prior to the team’s departure to North America, it was announced that the mercurial Brighton midfielder Kaoru Mitoma would miss the World Cup due to injury, with Monaco attacker Takumi Minamino also ruled out.
It was then announced just days before the Netherlands game that captain Wataru Endo would miss the tournament due to injury, with the 33-year-old retiring from international duty.
To make matters worse, the team's star attacker Takefusa Kubo picked up an injury against the Netherlands and missed Saturday's game.
"We are a team and not individuals," said Mr Ryu Hotta, who described it as one of the best performances by the team since he started supporting them decades ago.
"The team is strong," added his wife, Ms Ishin Hotta.
"Having one star is important, but now Japan's teamwork is so nice because of Moriyasu," said Mr Yohei Nakai.
The win means that the Samurai Blue have one foot in round of 32 with four points in two games.
"Every team at the World Cup is a difficult match," said Mr Ken Okawa. "(But) we just controlled the game, we don't do that very often."
The loss eliminates Tunisia from the tournament. They were beaten 5-1 by Sweden in their first match, with the result leading to the dismissal of Sabri Lamouchi and new coach Herve Renard installed in his place.
"LIKE A HOME GAME"
Notable in the stands at the Estadio Monterrey was the partisan support for the Japan team. Apart from a sliver of Tunisia fans, the Samurai Blue were backed by a crowd in full voice, many of whom were locals.
"We had the whole stadium on our side, like a home game. The Mexico supporters really helped us out," said Mr Okawa.
"I've been in Monterrey for the past two days, and everyone has been really nice. I've seen so many Mexican people wear the Japan jersey."
Earlier in the day, the Netherlands thumped Sweden 5-1. Doubles from Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo along with a Crysencio Summerville strike mean they top the group on four points, and are ahead of Japan on goals scored.
In their first Group F game, the Asian heavyweights came back from behind twice in Dallas to hold Netherlands 2-2.
A win or draw against Sweden in their final group game on Thursday will seal Japan's progress. Even if the Asian heavyweights lose, they will likely still progress as one of the best third-placed teams.
"We still have to think about Sweden," said Mr Okawa. "Every team in the World Cup is a difficult match."
Added Mr Nakai: "Our goal is to be (World Cup) champion. We believe we can do it."
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