Fans praise Japan's team spirit as Samurai Blue thrash Tunisia 4-0 and make World Cup history

MONTERREY, Mexico: Japan fans hailed their side's togetherness after an emphatic 4-0 victory over Tunisia which leaves them on the brink of making the World Cup round of 32.

At the Estadio Monterrey on Saturday (Jun 20), Hajime Moriyasu's men dominated with goals from Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, and a brace from Ayase Ueda.

In what was a milestone occasion - the 1,000th match in World Cup history - Japan also became the first Asian team to score four goals at a World Cup match.

Speaking to CNA, Samurai Blue supporters said they were full of pride at the way Japan played, and even more so given the circumstances surrounding the team.