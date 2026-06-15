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Sweden smash five past Tunisia in World Cup opener
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Sweden smash five past Tunisia in World Cup opener

Sweden smash five past Tunisia in World Cup opener
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Sweden v Tunisia - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 14, 2026 Sweden's Mattias Svanberg celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates following a VAR check REUTERS/Henry Romero
Sweden smash five past Tunisia in World Cup opener
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Sweden v Tunisia - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 14, 2026 Tunisia's Hadj Mahmoud in action with Sweden's Yasin Ayari REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Sweden smash five past Tunisia in World Cup opener
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Sweden v Tunisia - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 14, 2026 Tunisia's Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida in action with Sweden's Alexander Isak REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Sweden smash five past Tunisia in World Cup opener
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Sweden v Tunisia - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 14, 2026 Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres in action with Tunisia's Montassar Talbi and Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
15 Jun 2026 12:07PM
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MONTERREY, Mexico, June 14 : Sweden trio Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres were all on target as they cruised to a 5-1 victory over Tunisia in Monterrey on Sunday to kick off their World Cup campaign in superb fashion.

Sweden took the lead after seven minutes when Ayari's right-footed piledriver nestled into the far corner after goalkeeper Abdelmouhib Chamakh was caught off his line, before Isak doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark by coolly finishing a breakaway following a deft pass from Gyokeres.

Tunisia reduced the deficit two minutes before halftime through Omar Rekik's glancing header, but Gyokeres restored Sweden's two-goal cushion in the 59th minute after midfielder Ellyes Skhiri was dispossessed on the edge of the area.

Mattias Svanberg side-footed home six minutes from time and Ayari netted his second of the night with a superb strike in stoppage time to complete the rout. Sweden top Group F on three points ahead of Japan and the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 earlier.

Source: Reuters
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