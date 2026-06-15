Sweden smash five past Tunisia in World Cup opener

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 14 : Sweden trio Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres were all on target as they cruised to a 5-1 victory over Tunisia in Monterrey on Sunday to kick off their World Cup campaign in superb fashion.

Sweden took the lead after seven minutes when Ayari's right-footed piledriver nestled into the far corner after goalkeeper Abdelmouhib Chamakh was caught off his line, before Isak doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark by coolly finishing a breakaway following a deft pass from Gyokeres.

Tunisia reduced the deficit two minutes before halftime through Omar Rekik's glancing header, but Gyokeres restored Sweden's two-goal cushion in the 59th minute after midfielder Ellyes Skhiri was dispossessed on the edge of the area.

Mattias Svanberg side-footed home six minutes from time and Ayari netted his second of the night with a superb strike in stoppage time to complete the rout. Sweden top Group F on three points ahead of Japan and the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 earlier.