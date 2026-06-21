Japan rout Tunisia 4-0 as Ueda shines in World Cup's 1,000th match

MONTERREY, Mexico: Japan marked the 1,000th match in World Cup history with a commanding 4-0 win over Tunisia in Group F on Saturday (Jun 20), as Ayase Ueda scored twice to send the North Africans out.

Hajime Moriyasu's side, who drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener, went ahead after four minutes when a sweeping attack ended with Keito Nakamura cutting the ball back for Daichi Kamada to score.

Tunisia, beaten 5-1 by Sweden in their first match and playing under new coach Herve Renard, struggled to cope with Japan's pressing and movement from the outset.

Japan almost doubled their advantage in the 11th minute with an attack down the right flank, with Tunisia's Dylan Bronn turning a low cross away from Kamada.

From the resulting corner, Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen produced a fine save, with goal-line technology confirming the ball had not crossed the line.

Moriyasu's team continued to dominate possession, their front line harrying Tunisia's defence and preventing Renard's side from establishing any rhythm in the Monterrey heat.

The second goal arrived in the 31st minute when Ueda advanced towards the edge of the area and, with the Tunisia defence backing off, he drove a low shot into the far corner.

"I was disappointed in the last tournament, so I feel like I've finally been able to redeem myself," Ueda told Japanese media.

"We managed to snatch one point in the first match, which was a tough game, so we needed three points in today's match to build on that. I'm very happy that I was able to contribute to that."