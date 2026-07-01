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Jimenez and Lira return for Mexico against Ecuador
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Jimenez and Lira return for Mexico against Ecuador

Jimenez and Lira return for Mexico against Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Mexico v South Korea - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 18, 2026 South Korea's Lee Jae-sung in action with Mexico's Erik Lira REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Jimenez and Lira return for Mexico against Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Mexico v South Africa - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2026 Mexico's Raul Jimenez celebrates after the match REUTERS/Henry Romero
01 Jul 2026 07:54AM
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MEXICO CITY, June 30 : Mexico coach Javier Aguirre restored Erik Lira and Raul Jimenez to his starting lineup for the World Cup round of 32 match at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday while Ecuador manager Sebastian Beccacece kept faith in the side that beat Germany.

• Aguirre recalls several players to his starting lineup after resting them for the final group match against the Czech Republic when they had already won Group A.

• Striker Jimenez leads the line for Mexico and Lira is recalled in midfield.

• Captain Edson Alvarez drops to the bench, with defender Cesar Montes wearing the armband.

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• Beccacece names an unchanged lineup from Ecuador's 2-1 win over Germany.

• Enner Valencia starts in attack looking to add to his record tally of 49 goals for his country.

Mexico: Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Pedro Vite, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, John Yeboah, Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo.

Source: Reuters
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