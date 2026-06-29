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Jordan go home empty handed but battle-hardened for future campaigns
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Jordan go home empty handed but battle-hardened for future campaigns

Jordan go home empty handed but battle-hardened for future campaigns
Jordanian fans celebrate after Jordan scores a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Jordan and Argentina at the Roman Theatre in Amman, Jordan, June 28, 2026. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni
Jordan go home empty handed but battle-hardened for future campaigns
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Jordan v Argentina - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Jordan players applaud their fans after the match as they are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jordan go home empty handed but battle-hardened for future campaigns
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Jordan v Argentina - Fans gather in San Francisco - San Francisco, California, U.S. - June 27, 2026 General view as fans watch the match in a big screen at a fan zone IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Darren Yamashita
29 Jun 2026 01:27AM
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HOUSTON, June 28 : Jordan always knew their debut World Cup would be a baptism of fire but the fact they were competitive in all three matches gives plenty of hope for the future, according to coach Jamal Sellami.

Jordan exited the tournament with no points, but having scored in all their matches in a tough Group J that also included world champions Argentina, Austria and Algeria.

They were beaten in their three games, but never looked outclassed and their Moroccan coach Sellami believes they have been battle-hardened for future Asian championships and another shot at qualification for the next World Cup.

He hopes it has revealed to the world the quality his side has, and that will help more players get contracts in bigger domestic leagues, which is key to their future development.

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"We have a group of young players in this generation who have a big future," Sellami said. "I think this has been a very important experience for them.

"But the most important thing that can give more momentum, more motivation and more chances to win is to have players in leagues with higher and stronger competitiveness.

"That's what we've seen during the World Cup. We have seen how the African teams, out of 10 participating nations, nine have qualified (for the round of 32). In Asia, how many were there? Two (Japan and Australia).

"Therefore, a high level of football requires having players in the major European leagues so that they acquire that competitiveness."

Only Rennes striker Mousa Altamari plays in a top five European league from their World Cup squad.

His side might not have come away with any points, but Sellami is proud of the effort and performances they put in during the tournament.

"All this is experience for the players. I am proud of what they offered and happy for what we achieved. I hope for a great future for Jordanian football and that it will be present in future World Cups."

Source: Reuters
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