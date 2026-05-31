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Jubilant PSG supporters spill onto Paris streets, some clashes with police
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Jubilant PSG supporters spill onto Paris streets, some clashes with police

Jubilant PSG supporters spill onto Paris streets, some clashes with police
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain fans in Paris watch the Final - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 30, 2026 General view of police in the streets as a firework is set off REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Jubilant PSG supporters spill onto Paris streets, some clashes with police
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain fans in Paris watch the Final - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 30, 2026 Paris St Germain fans set off flares as they celebrate on the streets of Paris after winning the UEFA Champions League REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jubilant PSG supporters spill onto Paris streets, some clashes with police
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain fans celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League - Trocadero, Paris, France - May 30, 2026 General view of Eiffel Tower as Paris St Germain fans celebrate with flares after winning the UEFA Champions League REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Jubilant PSG supporters spill onto Paris streets, some clashes with police
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain fans in Paris watch the Final - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 30, 2026 Paris St Germain fans celebrate at the Champs-Elysees after winning the UEFA Champions League REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jubilant PSG supporters spill onto Paris streets, some clashes with police
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain fans celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League - Trocadero, Paris, France - May 30, 2026 Paris St Germain fan celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
31 May 2026 05:32AM (Updated: 31 May 2026 05:41AM)
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PARIS, May 30 : Paris police deployed thousands of officers to control crowds at some of the city's hot spots, using teargas and arresting dozens following the win of the city's football club Paris St Germain in Saturday's Champions League final.

Footage aired on news channel BFM showed scenes of tensions and brief skirmishes around PSG's Parc de Princes stadium in western Paris, where over 40,000 watched the club win its second consecutive title on giant screens. 

Used to violent clashes that often overshadow large events, France has deployed 22,000 police to uphold order in the capital. Last year, two people died and close to 200 were injured after PSG won the Champions League for the first time.

The Champs Élysées boulevard, which authorities had partially cordoned off, was filling with mostly peaceful PSG fans, TV footage showed, with police estimating the crowd size at 20,000.  Some supporters let off fireworks and lit flares. 

By 11 p.m. (2100 GMT), police had made more than 130 arrests, Paris Police said. A police spokesperson told Reuters that six vehicles and two storefronts had been damaged by. 

Source: Reuters
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