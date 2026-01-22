Swimmer Julia Yeo, 15, not getting carried away despite SEA Games gold and national record

"HIDDEN GEM"

Asked what sets Yeo apart from her peers, Teo said she “ticked most boxes” of a good swimmer.

“There were many things like her work ethic, her feel of the water, her awareness of how her body is in the water … There are many other traits that usually good swimmers would have, physical traits,” he said.

“That's where I feel there's a hidden gem here, so let's try to refine that gem.”

But Yeo's talents did not surface immediately.

When she first began swimming at the age of seven, it was for water safety. After watching synchronised swimming at the SEA Games, she wanted to try the sport herself.

However, when she attended a trial at a swimming club, she was told she needed to reach a certain standard before attempting synchronised swimming.

“I was one of the slower people in the group actually,” she said.

“They actually told me that I should just try competitive swimming, and I was like, you know what, why not? So I just tried it, and I guess here I am today.”

Her rise did not come easily. In the lead-up to the SEA Games, Yeo trained nine times a week, including morning sessions every day except Thursday and Sunday.

“So those two days were my only sleep-in days, so I just sacrificed my sleep to train,” she said.

Teo was candid about what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“The majority of the time she's training alone, there was a period of time where it was a little bit harder to try to motivate her,” he said.

“I think she was mature enough and disciplined enough to actually push through it and do what she needed to do to achieve what she needed to achieve.”