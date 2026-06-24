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Kang moves to take control of Olympique Lyonnais owner EFG for $30 million
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Kang moves to take control of Olympique Lyonnais owner EFG for $30 million

Kang moves to take control of Olympique Lyonnais owner EFG for $30 million

Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v OL Lyonnes - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 23, 2026 OL Lyonnes president Michele Kang alongside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

24 Jun 2026 12:02AM
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June 23 : Sports businesswoman Michele Kang, who has been the chair and CEO of Eagle Football Group, has offered to pay $30 million for an 88 per cent stake in a deal which also includes €71 million ($81 million) in financing aimed at restructuring the debt of the owner of French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais.

• Kang offered to buy the stake in EFG for a fraction of its market value as the group struggles with servicing of debts, which stood at €616.3 million as of December 31.

• Olympique Lyonnais was sanctioned with relegation to Ligue 2 in June 2025 over its financial problems, but this was overturned by the appeals committee of French soccer's financial watchdog

• EFG's board of directors said it will express its reasoned opinion on the proposed tender offer in due course

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• The company would be renamed "Olympique Lyonnais Groupe S.A." at the next shareholders meeting, EFG added.

• Kang already owns women's team OL Lyonnes

($1 = 0.8789 euros)

Source: Reuters
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