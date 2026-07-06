Keeper Nyland steps out of the shadows to propel Norway to World Cup win over Brazil

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Erling Haaland may have scored the goals but it was Norway's out-of-contract goalkeeper Orjan Nyland who laid the foundations for their side's stunning 2-1 over Brazil on Sunday, saving a penalty in a World Cup last-16 game he probably would have started on the bench if it was not for a FIFA decision over another player's eligibility.

Bodo/Glimt keeper Nikita Haikin has been tearing it up between the sticks for the past couple of seasons and when he was granted a Norwegian passport this year, the writing looked to be on the wall for 35-year-old journeyman Nyland, whose contract with Spanish club Sevilla ran out after this past season.

However, in May FIFA turned down Israeli-born Haikin's request to switch his international allegiance from Russia, where he played two games at Under-21 level, to Norway due to residency rule requirements, opening the door for Nyland's spectacular display.

He saved an early penalty from Bruno Guimaraes, and from there he grew into the game, thwarting Vinicius Jr. and Emerick and preventing what would have been a spectacular own goal from Kristoffer Ajer, flinging himself backwards to touch the ball onto the far post and away to safety.

ON THE BENCH

Coming into the World Cup on the back of a season with Sevilla in which he was often on the bench, few would have believed Nyland capable of such heroics, but when his country called he answered.

"It's great to be here in the World Cup, in the most important match in my life, and I just have to thank everyone who has been there for me - my wife Tine, who has been helping me when I need it the most, and my three fantastic kids, who have been there too, on both the uphills and downhills, and the rest of the family," he told reporters.

Nyland finished the game in a verbal spat with Neymar after Brazil were awarded a late penalty, and though the Brazilian scored from the spot, the goalkeeper had the last laugh when the final whistle went moments later.

The keeper revealed that he had not received any offers from other clubs but that he intended to continue his career.

"No, I've not checked my phone - now I'm going to join the doping control, that's the boring stuff that I have to do first, and then obviously I'm going to enjoy this moment. It's been the most important game of my career," he said.

Norway will meet Mexico or England in the quarter-finals in Miami on Saturday.