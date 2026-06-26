Koeman wary of Morocco threat despite topping group

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 25 : Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was taking nothing for granted after his side sealed top spot in Group F with a 3-1 win over Tunisia on Thursday, warning that next opponents Morocco would provide a formidable test in the World Cup round of 32.

The Dutch finished the group stage with seven points and 10 goals scored, but Koeman said attention had already turned to Monday's knockout clash in Monterrey, Mexico, where any thoughts of a favourable path through the tournament would be put aside.

"I'm not sure if we are the favourite in the match against Morocco," Koeman told reporters. "We need to prepare for Morocco, because it'll be a big game. It's a good team with a lot of quality, and they can score easily."

Koeman brushed aside questions of what might await beyond Morocco.

"I don't think we're in a situation yet to think about that," he said. "We're going towards our real test, and that's what we're going to prepare for."

Despite their comfortable progress into the knockouts, defensive improvements remain on Koeman's agenda after his team conceded for a seventh consecutive game.

"We do pay attention to that," he said. "One or two players are not in the right position, people aren't getting blocked, and that's the sort of thing we'll discuss with the players."

The coach was keen to put the issue into perspective, noting the potency of his attack.

"Getting a goal against is part of the game, and we have scored 10 goals in three games as well," he said.

Koeman identified greater compactness and sharper transitions as areas where his team can still develop.

"The pace, the positions, to create more, to get more people in between the lines, and without the ball, we can be more compact sometimes," he said. "We need to transition faster, or go back, or forwards, all of us together, so there's room for improvement.

"You never stop learning in football. There are always moments in a game where, as a trainer, you think there's room for improvement."

The Dutch will remain at their base camp in Kansas City until Sunday before heading to Mexico, where hot conditions await.

"It's fine by me. It's a football country. It's interesting. It'll be hot," Koeman said. "We'll prepare really well."

Koeman praised the Dutch supporters who painted Kansas City Stadium in a sea of orange on Thursday.

"You see so many orange shirts, and the songs that are being sung, and that gives you a fantastic feeling when you enter the stadium," he said.

Now, however, his attention is fixed firmly on Morocco and the unforgiving nature of knockout football.

"We'll play well and win the match, because now if you lose you go home and if you win you stay in the tournament," he said. "And of course we want to go far in this tournament."