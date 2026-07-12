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Konsa starts at right back for England against Norway
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Konsa starts at right back for England against Norway

Konsa starts at right back for England against Norway

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 England's Ezri Konsa and Ivan Toney during a pitch walkaround before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

12 Jul 2026 05:07AM
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MIAMI, July 11 : Ezri Konsa starts at right back for England in place of the suspended Jarell Quansah in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against a Norway side featuring one change from the team that beat Brazil in the last 16. 

• Quansah was banned for two matches after being shown a red card in England's last-16 match against Mexico.

• Konsa finished the Mexico game at right back and has been preferred to specialist Djed Spence. John Stones replaces Konsa in the centre of defence.

• Noni Madueke replaces Bukayo Saka on the right wing with Anthony Gordon retaining his spot on the left flank.

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• Norway coach Stale Solbakken brought in Andreas Schjelderup on the left wing in place of Antonio Nusa, who has started four of his country's five matches at the tournament.

• Erling Haaland leads Norway's attack, with captain Martin Odegaard also starting.

• England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford plays his 18th World Cup match, breaking free of a tie with Peter Shilton for most games played for the country at soccer's global showpiece event.

Teams

England: Jordan Pickford, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke

Norway: Orjan Nyland, Kristoffer Ajer, David Moller Wolfe, Torbjorn Heggem, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Julian Ryerson

Source: Reuters
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