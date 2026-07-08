Kostyuk makes quick work of Paolini to take Wimbledon semi-final slot

LONDON, July 8 : Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk made quick work of Italy's 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini on a sweltering Centre Court to speed into her first Wimbledon semi-final 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday.

The 12th seed was a woman in a hurry from the start as she took the opening set in 36 minutes, breaking Paolini to go 3-2 up and then again at 5-3 as temperatures soared over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

The 24-year-old, appearing in the Wimbledon singles quarter-finals and on Centre Court for the first time, had lost her last two meetings with her 13th seeded opponent but used her powerful forehand to telling effect in an impressive victory.

She broke Paolini again to take a 3-1 lead in the second set, with the Italian not getting a sniff of a break point, and then held serve.

With Queen Camilla watching from the Royal Box, the crowd cheered for the Italian underdog but Kostyuk closed out remorselessly on 69 minutes with a second match point on her opponent's serve.

Kostyuk, who will now play ninth-seeded Czech Linda Noskova in the last four on the same court on Thursday, said it was all a dream come true.

"Winning here was not even in the plans today, I just wanted to go out, enjoy and put on a good show," she told the crowd after shaking Paolini's hand and then doing a pirouette on court to celebrate the win.

The semi-final will be the second of her career in a Grand Slam tournament after this year's French Open, where she lost to eventual winner Mirra Andreeva of Russia.

Kostyuk took a sneak peek of Centre Court on Tuesday, her coach making her do so to help her adjust.

"I was on this court as a spectator once nine years ago watching Roger (Federer) and it was super special," she said. "To be back here as a player ... I sat beside it and took a moment, soaking it all in."

Paolini made 26 unforced errors to Kostyuk's 19 but where the Ukrainian won 90 per cent of her first serve points, the Italian's figure was only 60 per cent.