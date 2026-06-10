Kyrgios 'thrilled to be back' after first singles win in 15 months

June 10 : Injury-ravaged former world number 13 Nick Kyrgios said he was "feeling good" after notching his first tour-level win since March 2025 at the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Australian looked in impressive form as he showed off the best of his grasscourt game to down Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-4 in the opening round of the Wimbledon warm-up event.

"I had a wrist reconstruction, I've had four knee surgeries, so I'm really battling, but at the same time I've put in a lot of work, I'm really feeling good about myself," he said on court after the match.

"Honestly, there were so many times I was thinking: 'Why am I playing? What more do I need to do?' And I look at you guys and this is why I’m playing, so I'll hang around a little longer.

"I'm pleased with the way I played today, I'm pleased with the way I'm feeling in my body, I've been putting in a lot of work so I'm just really happy to be back."

Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon final in 2022 but has since struggled to hit anywhere near the same heights as the litany of injuries severely limited his time on court.

He played one singles match in 2023, missed the entire 2024 season, managed five tour-level contests in 2025, and had played just once this year before Tuesday's clash at the Tennis Club Weissenhof.

Now unranked, Kyrgios will play Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro in the second round on Thursday, when a good showing would put him in the frame for a Wimbledon wild card when they are announced next week.

Having had such a cruel run of luck with injuries over the last few years, however, Kyrgios was not about to make any predictions about the future.

"I'm so thrilled to be back, and playing some high-level tennis as well," he added.

"Confident? I don't know if that is a word I'm feeling quite yet. Obviously, I will see how I feel tomorrow."