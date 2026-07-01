Lampard extends Coventry contract until 2029

June 30 : Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2029, the newly promoted Premier League side said on Tuesday.

• The former Chelsea and England midfielder has overseen a remarkable turnaround since taking charge in November 2024.

• After guiding Coventry to the Championship playoffs in his first season, Lampard led the club to the second-tier title, securing a return to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years.

• Coventry will begin their Premier League campaign at champions Arsenal on August 21.