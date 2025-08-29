Lewandowski returns to Poland squad as captain

WARSAW :Robert Lewandowski will return to the Poland squad as captain, manager Jan Urban said on Friday, after the Barcelona striker quit the national team amid a row over the previous coach's decision to replace him as skipper.

Urban was named in July to replace Michal Probierz, who resigned in June amid the spat over his decision to take the captain's armband away from Poland's all-time top scorer and hand it to Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski.

Poland sit third in their World Cup qualifying group behind Finland and the Netherlands and Lewandowski is widely seen as vital to their hopes of reaching next year's tournament.

"I want us to start training camp with a clean slate," Urban said in a statement. "Robert Lewandowski will be the team captain, and he will appear with me at Monday's press conference. I have appointed Piotr Zielinski as vice-captain, and Jan Bednarek will be the third captain."

Poland's next World Cup qualifier is against the Netherlands away on September 4 before they host Finland three days later.

Lewandowski, 37, has scored 85 goals in 158 appearances for Poland.