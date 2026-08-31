Messi announces departure from Argentina national team
"It was a decision that hurt - and still hurts deep down - but I understand that the time has come," said Lionel Messi.
BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, said on Monday (Aug 31) in a post on Instagram that he would be leaving Argentina's national team.
"It was a decision that hurt - and still hurts deep down - but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all - not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," the 39-year-old posted on Instagram.
"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you - alongside my teammates - moments we once only dreamed of," he added.
Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory by winning the 2022 final against France in a penalty shootout in Doha, but his side lost 1-0 to Spain in the 2026 final.
Following the death of his father Jorge in August, Messi had said he had "serious doubts" about continuing to play football of any sort for "much longer".
Messi's contract with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami runs until the end of the 2028 season.