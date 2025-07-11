LIV Golf takes another swing at world ranking points

LIV Golf is making a fresh bid to crack the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) after striking out two years ago, setting up another potential showdown over the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit's place in professional golf's pecking order.

LIV Golf's request two years ago was unanimously rejected by OWGR due to concerns about the unconventional 54-hole format with no cuts while the events featured the same 48 players all season.

They formally withdrew an application to have players receive world ranking points from its tournaments in March last year but OWGR said they received a new application on June 30 and had commenced a review process.

"The OWGR Board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications," Trevor Immelman, the chairman of the OWGR board of directors, said in a statement on Friday.

"LIV's application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR's criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency."

The stakes are high for LIV's star-studded roster as world rankings play a key role in determining entry into golf's four majors.

The lack of ranking points has seen LIV Golf players tumble down the rankings, with former world number one Dustin Johnson now ranked number 957 in the OWGR.

"We appreciate the interest of LIV Golf – and all Tours – in contributing to the global landscape of men's professional golf through OWGR," Immelman added.

"Further updates will be provided as the review progresses."