Liverpool performances not up to the club's standards, Slot says

Feb 10 : A string of setbacks in the Premier League has left Liverpool manager Arne Slot disheartened that his players have not lived up to the club's high standards in what he described as his most challenging season ever.

The champions have won only one of their last seven Premier League games, missing out on victory due to late goals by Fulham and Manchester City. Sixth-placed Liverpool are 17 points below leaders Arsenal.

"A draw feels like a loss at this club. That's definitely not easy for players as well because they know what the standards of Liverpool mean, and we are not performing to the standards of Liverpool at the moment and they feel that disappointment," Slot told reporters on Tuesday.

"Every game it feels as though we are going to win it but it doesn't happen... (the players) feel performance wise that they can compete with any other team in any league in the world. But reality is that we don't perform to Liverpool standards."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Asked if this was the toughest season he has faced, Slot agreed.

"That's fair to say by a mile. All of the other seasons I have managed there were only positives, I don't think I have ever lost two games in a row," said Slot, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season.

"It's an exception for me this season and it is for the players, they are not used to losing a lot or having a lot of draws. I am not used to that either."

Slot said he wondered how much of Liverpool's struggles were down to bad luck.

"The amount of times we have conceded late goals in extra time is far more than usual, is it bad luck or are we to blame? I have tried many different things, I have made defensive substitutions and the ball went in," the Dutchman said.

Slot said Wednesday's visit to Sunderland, the only Premier League team still unbeaten at home this season, would be another big test.

"They have already played against City and Arsenal at home so that tells you how good a season they are having and how strong they are at home," Slot said.

"There's still a possibility we can do something special this season as well."