Liverpool turn on the style to dismantle Galatasaray in Champions League

LIVERPOOL, England, March 18 : Liverpool put their indifferent form behind them and marched into the Champions League quarter-finals as they dismantled Galatasaray 4-0 at Anfield on Wednesday, for a 4-1 aggregate win.

Galatasaray had beaten the Premier League champions twice at home this season, including last week's 1-0 first leg win, but were no match for a Liverpool side which played with a determination and energy rarely seen this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai put Liverpool in front in the 25th minute and they could have been ahead on aggregate before the break but Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved. The hosts ran riot after the break, with goals from Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Salah.

Liverpool will play holders Paris St Germain, who easily saw off Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate, in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool looked comfortable from the off and went in front from a well-worked set-piece.

Szoboszlai raced into the area unmarked to guide home a side-footed shot from Alexis Mac Allister's corner and Liverpool's energy levels rose even further after the goal.

Salah should probably have doubled the lead minutes later when through one-on-one with the keeper, but his attempted lob was saved by Ugurcan Cakir.

Florian Wirtz had a shot deflected over as Liverpool continued to pile forward and Cakir parried away a powerful Szoboszlai effort.

The visitors were hanging on under extreme pressure to keep the tie level on aggregate going into the break when Ismail Jakobs fouled Szoboszlai in the area.

Salah stepped up, but his tame penalty down the middle gave Cakir time to make the stop with his trailing leg and the keeper was called on again just before the halftime whistle, making a double save from Salah and Wirtz in quick succession.

SECOND HALF STORM

Liverpool came roaring out of the blocks after the interval, Salah rolling a pass across the box for Ekitike to score in the 51st minute and two minutes later Cakir denied Salah again only for Gravenberch to net the rebound.

Galatasaray defender Wilfried Singo put the ball into his own net but the goal was ruled out for Jeremie Frimpong's offside but Liverpool killed the tie off in the 62nd minute.

Salah made up for his penalty miss with a sumptuous curled shot from outside the area to score his 50th Champions League goal and the Egyptian forward later hit the crossbar as Liverpool continued to show no mercy.

There was an altogether different atmosphere at Anfield compared to Sunday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur when the final whistle was greeted with boos from the Liverpool fans who had not already left.

Salah was applauded and cheered off the pitch when replaced before a long stoppage took the sting out of the game as Galatasaray's Noa Lang injured his hand when colliding with the advertising hoardings behind the goal.

PSG knocked Liverpool out on penalties at the last-16 stage last season, when Slot's side were comfortably on course to win the Premier League.

This time around, Liverpool are battling to secure a place in next season's Champions League, sitting fifth in the Premier League standings, 21 points off leaders Arsenal, but this performance against Galatasaray will restore some much-needed confidence.