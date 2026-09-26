Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew advances to Asian Games quarter-finals

NAGOYA: Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew booked his spot in the men’s singles quarter-finals after beating Malaysia’s Justin Hoh on Saturday (Sep 26).

Hours after a solid win over India’s world number 14 Lakshya Sen at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium, Loh saw off world ranked 48 Hoh 21-14, 21-14.

The former world champion and world number 13 will next face either Sri Lanka’s Viren Nettasinghe or world number 1 Jonatan Christie in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Loh, who received a bye in the opening round, has never beaten Christie, with the Indonesian having a 10-0 head-to-head record against him.

At the 2023 Hangzhou Games, Loh lost to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong in the round of 32 of the competition after an opening round bye.

Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min is scheduled to face Thailand’s world number 5 Ratchanok Intanon later on Saturday.

Yeo, who is world ranked 45, saw off Maldives' world ranked 188 Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-13 to book her spot in the round of 16.

The men's doubles pair of Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo were eliminated by South Korea’s Ki Dong Ju and Kang Min Hyuk 21-14, 21-12 earlier on Saturday.