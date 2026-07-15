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London City sign France forward Diani
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London City sign France forward Diani

London City sign France forward Diani

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Juventus v OL Lyonnes - Stadio Comunale Vittorio Pozzo Lamarmora, Biella, Italy - November 19, 2025 OL Lyonnes' Kadidiatou Diani in action REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

15 Jul 2026 09:32PM
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July 15 : London City Lionesses have signed France forward Kadidiatou Diani on a three-year deal from Olympique Lyonnais, the Women's Super League club said on Wednesday, marking their fourth major signing of the summer.

• She is the latest marquee addition to London City Lionesses' squad following the arrivals of goalkeeper Mary Earps from Paris St Germain, Barcelona defender Mapi Leon and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

• The Lionesses secured promotion to the WSL in 2025 and remain the only fully independent club in the English top flight, operating without affiliation to a men's team.

• The 31-year-old Diani arrives after a successful spell with the French side helping Lyon reach the Women's Champions League final last season.

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• Diani began her senior career at Paris FC, where she made 38 appearances across two seasons, before spending six years at Paris St Germain. She remains the club's third-highest scorer of all time with 92 goals.

• A France international, Diani has represented her country at multiple FIFA Women's World Cups and won the Silver Boot at the 2023 tournament.

Source: Reuters
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