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Lorenzo rues Colombia's missing spark after Swiss shootout heartbreak
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Lorenzo rues Colombia's missing spark after Swiss shootout heartbreak

Lorenzo rues Colombia's missing spark after Swiss shootout heartbreak

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Switzerland v Colombia - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - July 7, 2026 Colombia's Richard Rios and teammates react during the penalty shootout IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Anne-Marie Sorvin

08 Jul 2026 08:52AM
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VANCOUVER, Canada, July 7 : Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo said his side paid the price for failing to turn pressure into goals after they were knocked out of the World Cup 4-3 on penalties by Switzerland following a tense goalless draw after extra time in the last 16.

In a press conference lasting little more than three minutes, Lorenzo said Colombia had done enough over 120 minutes to merit more from a match he described as tight, tactical and evenly balanced.

"What we lacked, without doubt, was scoring a goal," Lorenzo told reporters.

"We knew it was going to be a very closed (down) match, very tactical, very even. Even so, I think we deserved a little more in the 90 minutes because of the intentions we had and the shots we took."

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Lorenzo said the game lost rhythm as it went on, with both teams tiring before the stalemate led to penalties.

The Colombia coach also defended his decision to replace midfielder Jhon Arias, saying it was prompted by fatigue and the risk of a second yellow card after he was booked in the last 32 win over Ghana and could have missed a potential quarter-final.

Lorenzo also took off Luis Suarez late on, with the forward having already picked up a yellow card on the hour mark.

"We were afraid that with one late challenge we could be left with one less player. And energy too," he said.

"We had 15 attempts. That is a lot, and not scoring, you pay for it. There is nothing to reproach. Sometimes the ball goes in and sometimes it doesn't."

Source: Reuters
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