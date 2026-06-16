Logo
Logo

Sport

Lukaku on bench for Belgium, Shobeir in goal for Egypt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Lukaku on bench for Belgium, Shobeir in goal for Egypt

Lukaku on bench for Belgium, Shobeir in goal for Egypt
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Belgium Training - Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse, Renton, Washington, U.S. - June 10, 2026 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig
Lukaku on bench for Belgium, Shobeir in goal for Egypt
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Third Place Match - Egypt v Nigeria - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca, Morocco - January 17, 2026 Egypt's Mostafa Shobeir after the full-time whistle REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
16 Jun 2026 01:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEATTLE, June 15 : Belgium's Romelu Lukaku starts on the bench for Monday's World Cup Group G opener against Egypt after an injury-hit season for Italian side Napoli.

• Lukaku is Belgium's record goalscorer, but did not start a game for Napoli in 2025-26

• Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne start for Belgium in their fourth World Cup campaign

• Egypt, seeking their first World Cup finals win in their fourth appearance, are captained by Mo Salah on his 34th birthday

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Coach Hossam Hassan starts Mostafa Shobeir in goal

Lineups:

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Timothy Castagne; Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana; Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Hamdi Fathi, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Fattouh; Mohannad Lasheen, Marwan Attia; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico", Emam Ashour; Omar Marmoush

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement