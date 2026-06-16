Lukaku on bench for Belgium, Shobeir in goal for Egypt

SEATTLE, June 15 : Belgium's Romelu Lukaku starts on the bench for Monday's World Cup Group G opener against Egypt after an injury-hit season for Italian side Napoli.

• Lukaku is Belgium's record goalscorer, but did not start a game for Napoli in 2025-26

• Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne start for Belgium in their fourth World Cup campaign

• Egypt, seeking their first World Cup finals win in their fourth appearance, are captained by Mo Salah on his 34th birthday

• Coach Hossam Hassan starts Mostafa Shobeir in goal

Lineups:

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Timothy Castagne; Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana; Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Hamdi Fathi, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Fattouh; Mohannad Lasheen, Marwan Attia; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico", Emam Ashour; Omar Marmoush