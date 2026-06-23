'Lumumba Vea' arrives at World Cup to offer unique brand of support to DR Congo

GUADALAJARA, June 22 : The Democratic Republic of Congo will have the unmistakable figure of Michel Kuka Mboladinga in the stands when they take on Colombia in Guadalajara on Tuesday, after he belatedly arrived at the World Cup to bring his unique brand of support.

Mboladinga, who rose to prominence at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, will be a welcome sight for the Congolese team as they look to build on their opening 1-1 draw with Portugal in Houston.

Dressed in a jacket and tie to resemble his country's first Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba, Mboladinga stands completely still in tribute to the politician who was assassinated by firing squad in 1961.

Nicknamed ‘Lumumba Vea’ because of his tribute, Mboladinga raises his arm to strike a pose similar to one held by Lumumba in a statue of him in his country's capital Kinshasa, and in stark contrast to the vibrant singing and cheering fans around him.

The Algerian football federation apologised to Mboladinga at the Cup of Nations after forward Mohamed Amoura mocked him when Algeria knocked the Congolese out of the tournament, which caused a social media backlash.

Mboladinga’s arrival at the World Cup was delayed following restrictions put in place for travellers from the DR Congo due to the Ebola outbreak in the country that has now infected more than 1,000 people and claimed 254 lives.