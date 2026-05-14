Madonna, BTS and Shakira to headline first World Cup final halftime show

May 14 : Madonna and Shakira will line up with K-pop supergroup BTS to headline the first-ever World Cup final halftime show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, FIFA said on Thursday.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin will curate the extravaganza scheduled for July 19, the tournament's organiser added.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final halftime show will be a truly special moment, bringing together music, football and a shared commitment to improving the lives of children around the world," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on social media.

"Together, we will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and help create greater access to quality education and football for children worldwide."

The 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will run from June 11 to July 19. The tournament will feature 104 matches, up from the previous 64, including an additional knockout round.

Last year's Club World Cup in North America, which served as a test run for the World Cup, also featured a halftime show including performances from American rapper Doja Cat, Colombian singer J Balvin and Nigerian singer Tems.