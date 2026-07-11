Magic Merino strikes again as Spain down Belgium to reach World Cup semis

INGLEWOOD, California, July 10 : Super-sub Mikel Merino snatched another late winner for Spain on Friday after Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens failed to hold onto the ball as they claimed a 2-1 win over their injury-hit opponents and set up a World Cup semi-final clash with France.

After the teams went in level at 1-1 following the first half, Spain eventually prevailed when Belgian back-up keeper Lammens, who came on in the second period for the injured Thibaut Courtois, spilled Pau Cubarsi's low strike.

The ball bounced in front of Lammens, giving Merino just enough time to fire home as the sold-out crowd largely backing Spain erupted on a sweltering day at Los Angeles Stadium.

"There are no such things as coincidences," said Merino, who also scored a late winner as a substitute in Spain's 1-0 round-of-16 victory over Portugal. "If you go into a match well-prepared, things tend to happen again."

The last time Spain reached the semi-finals of the World Cup was in 2010, when they won the tournament.

"We are two matches away from winning the World Cup and that is what we are going after," added Merino.

European champions Spain will face tournament favourites France in Dallas on Tuesday for a spot in the final.

“We’re going to work hard to try and beat France," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. "They’ll be just as worried as we are."

SPAIN AGGRESSIVE

Spain were aggressive early on against Belgium and Fabian Ruiz gave them the lead on the half-hour mark, pouncing after Courtois made an excellent diving save to fire a shot between defender Timothy Castagne's legs and into the net.

Ruiz's goal vindicated De la Fuente's surprise decision to start the Paris St Germain midfielder in place of Pedri, who came on for Ruiz early in the second half.

Belgium responded 11 minutes later through Charles De Ketelaere, who timed his run perfectly and headed Castagne's cross past keeper Unai Simon, the first goal Spain have conceded in the tournament.

The equaliser breathed new life into Belgium and the teams battled to halftime in the oppressive heat.

Spain came out energised after the break, controlling possession and chipping away at the Belgium defence, especially through electric 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, who was a threat throughout the match.

It felt inevitable that Spain, who had 17 shots to Belgium's five, would eventually score again and they did through Merino, who netted two minutes after being introduced in the 86th.

The attacking midfielder is the first player in World Cup history to score the winner in two different knockout stage matches as a substitute.

A Belgium side led by veterans Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku searched for another equaliser and, despite some promising chances, they could not find a way through.

BELGIUM INJURIES

Belgium were at a disadvantage before the match began.

Their captain Youri Tielemans was taken out of the starting lineup shortly before kickoff after sustaining an injury in the warm-up, with Hans Vanaken replacing him.

Belgium were also without midfielder Amadou Onana, who tore his ACL in their round-of-16 win over the United States.

But the biggest loss would prove to be Courtois.

The 34-year-old Real Madrid keeper, widely considered one of the world's best, made four terrific saves but said he felt muscle pain in his leg on long kicks in the second half.

Courtois was devastated and in tears as he left the field after Belgium coach Rudi Garcia decided to bring him off.

"I wanted to continue but, yeah, the coach wanted someone 100 per cent, so okay, that's his decision ... and that's not a problem," Courtois said.

That decision would prove to be fateful and Courtois could only look on as Lammens failed to make the routine save that allowed Merino to perform his latest heroics.

"Senne, obviously, I gave him a big hug" Courtois said. "Not much more I can do at the moment. I know, for goalkeepers, this is a shit feeling, and he's a great goalkeeper, and he will only get stronger from this."

Among the 70,492 crowd at a sun-splashed Los Angeles Stadium were musicians Courtney Love and Noel Gallagher, American actor Brad Pitt and Spanish actors Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

The quarter-final was the eighth and final World Cup match played at the $5 billion venue, known as SoFi Stadium outside of the tournament, which is home to the NFL's Rams and Chargers.