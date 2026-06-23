Logo
Logo

Sport

Mahrez starts as captain for Algeria, two changes for Jordan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mahrez starts as captain for Algeria, two changes for Jordan

Mahrez starts as captain for Algeria, two changes for Jordan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Algeria - De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 3, 2026 Algeria's Riyad Mahrez in action REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

23 Jun 2026 10:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA, California, June 22 : Algeria brought forward Riyad Mahrez back into the starting lineup as captain for their World Cup Group J match on Monday against Jordan, who made two changes. 

• World Cup debutants Jordan will be eliminated if they lose to Algeria in the match at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

• Former Manchester City player Mahrez makes his first start of this World Cup after being on the bench in the opening defeat by Argentina. He takes over the captaincy from Aissa Mandi.

• Algeria bring Ramiz Zerrouki into the midfield in the second of their two changes.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Jordan coach Jamal ​Sellami keeps faith with attackers Ali Olwan, who scored their first-ever World Cup goal in the game against Austria, and Mousa Al-Tamari.

• Jordan have brought Hossam Abu Al-Dahab into defence, while Mahmoud Al Mardi comes in up front.

• Argentina beat Austria 2-0 in Arlington earlier on Monday to book their place in the next round.

Lineups: 

Jordan: Yazeed Abu Laila, Abdullah Nasib, Hossam Abu Al-Dahab, Yazan Al‑Arab, Noor Al‑Rawabdeh, Ali Olwan, Mousa Al‑Tamari, Mahmoud Al Mardi, Muhannad Abu Taha, Nizar Al‑Rashdan, Ehsan Haddad

Algeria: Luca Zidane, Aissa Mandi, Ramiz Zerrouki, Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Fares Chaibi, Hicham Boudaoui, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini, Ibrahim Maza

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement