Makenzie replaces injured Yahya in Iraq's World Cup squad

June 6 : Iraq have called up Ahmed Hassan Makenzie to their 2026 World Cup squad to replace Ahmed Yahya, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury, the national team announced on Saturday.

"Based on the medical report, head coach Graham Arnold has decided to call up Ahmed Makenzie and register him in the final squad for the 2026 World Cup finals in place of Ahmed Yahya," the national team said in a statement on X.

The decision came as the Iraqi delegation arrived in Chicago in the early hours of the morning to prepare for the tournament.

The tournament marks Iraq's first appearance at the World Cup since their sole participation 40 years ago. They are set to compete in Group I alongside France, Senegal and Norway.