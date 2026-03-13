Man United raring to go again after first loss under Carrick

March 13 : Manchester United's interim manager Michael Carrick on Friday said his players were "itching to get going" again when they host fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa, after suffering their first defeat under his leadership.

Last week, 10-man Newcastle United ended Carrick's unbeaten run after William Osula came off the bench to score a spectacular 90th-minute solo winner.

Carrick, who replaced Ruben Amorim in January, has guided United into the top four after a strong run and the third-placed side will look to keep up their push for a Champions League spot when they host fourth-placed Villa on Sunday.

"I understand the first defeat feels different but it was going to come at some point. Most teams have suffered that at some point," Carrick told reporters.

"It has been a really good week in some ways, we have put ourselves in a position where there is a lot to play for.

"It was disappointing the way the game ended (against Newcastle) but we have digested that, looked at it and learned from it. We have trained really well this week and the boys are itching to get going."

CARRICK BRUSHES OFF SCHOLES CRITICISM

United's defeat by Newcastle prompted a dig from former player Paul Scholes, who wrote on Instagram: "Michael has definitely got something special about him... cos Utd have been crap last four games."

Asked about his former teammate's comment, Carrick said: "It was nothing really, nothing to say about it really. That is just where we are in terms of social media captions and quotes.

"It can be taken in different ways, so just be calm about it. There are different opinions out there and things can be taken from one extreme to another.

"It is what it is. I am not worried about it. I don't make a big deal about it."

Carrick said he would be able to call upon Mason Mount for the match against Villa after the midfielder missed their last six league games due to injury.

"He is an important player for us," he said.

"He is not 100 per cent and he has only trained for a small period of time. But he is back and that's good for us. We will see if he is involved on Sunday. That is it in terms of the players coming back."