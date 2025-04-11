No Messi repeat: Manchester United vow to bring their stars for Hong Kong match

Manchester United have vowed to “put on a show” when they visit Hong Kong next month, and reassured local supporters there would be no repeat of the Lionel Messi fiasco.

In February last year the Argentina captain remained an unused substitute during Inter Miami’s pre-season match in the city – much to the anger of fans.

However, ahead of United’s first fixture in Hong Kong in 12 years, the club on Thursday (Apr 10) said their leading players would be available for the friendly clash with the city’s representative team on May 30, despite some being expected to be involved in international fixtures in early June.

“It’s important to know that we only need to release our players to their national teams at the start of June, and you can be confident [about seeing] our stars,” Christoffer Komen, United’s director of tours, said.

“Led by our captain Bruno [Fernandes], we have also got other players lined up to join us, such as [Alejandro] Garnacho, Casemiro, and hopefully Amad [Diallo] will have recovered from his injury. You can trust us – we will put on a show.”

The match comes just five days after United’s final match of the English Premier League season, against Aston Villa, and there is a trip to Malaysia in between.

Promoter Paul Kam, whose company ProEvents is organising the tour, hinted that there was a stipulation in place to ensure United would bring their big-name players.

“When they finish their final match of the season, they will step on a plane to Malaysia, and then the same to Hong Kong for the second,” he said. “All of the top stars will be here: Garnacho, captain Bruno, [Kobbie] Mainoo – basically the whole team.”