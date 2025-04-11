No Messi repeat: Manchester United vow to bring their stars for Hong Kong match
Promoter promises "basically the whole team", while United’s director of tours says ‘you can trust us – we will put on a show’
Manchester United have vowed to “put on a show” when they visit Hong Kong next month, and reassured local supporters there would be no repeat of the Lionel Messi fiasco.
In February last year the Argentina captain remained an unused substitute during Inter Miami’s pre-season match in the city – much to the anger of fans.
However, ahead of United’s first fixture in Hong Kong in 12 years, the club on Thursday (Apr 10) said their leading players would be available for the friendly clash with the city’s representative team on May 30, despite some being expected to be involved in international fixtures in early June.
“It’s important to know that we only need to release our players to their national teams at the start of June, and you can be confident [about seeing] our stars,” Christoffer Komen, United’s director of tours, said.
“Led by our captain Bruno [Fernandes], we have also got other players lined up to join us, such as [Alejandro] Garnacho, Casemiro, and hopefully Amad [Diallo] will have recovered from his injury. You can trust us – we will put on a show.”
The match comes just five days after United’s final match of the English Premier League season, against Aston Villa, and there is a trip to Malaysia in between.
Promoter Paul Kam, whose company ProEvents is organising the tour, hinted that there was a stipulation in place to ensure United would bring their big-name players.
“When they finish their final match of the season, they will step on a plane to Malaysia, and then the same to Hong Kong for the second,” he said. “All of the top stars will be here: Garnacho, captain Bruno, [Kobbie] Mainoo – basically the whole team.”
Asked whether there was anything legally binding to oblige the Red Devils to field their most high-profile players, he added: “There’s a contract between the club and myself, and there are clauses and measures which protect each others’ interests.”
Eric Fok Kai-shan, the chairman of the Football Association of Hong Kong, China, said the match “will not only excite local fans, but will attract fans from the mainland and other Asian regions, enhancing tourism and local engagement”.
“Manchester United is not just a football club but a global icon with millions of fans, including many in Hong Kong,” he said.
Tickets for the match will be on public sale from 12pm Hong Kong time (12pm, Singapore time) on Friday, with prices ranging from HK$390 to HK$2,990 (US$50 to US$385). A number of tickets have already gone in a presale, but Kam reassured fans it was just a small percentage.
“Only a few thousand tickets have been sold in the presale, and they are mainly to the United supporters’ club and partners, of which United have many here in Hong Kong,” he said.
The match will take place at Hong Kong Stadium rather than the new Kai Tak Stadium, which is unavailable because of concerts by Singaporean singer JJ Lin on May 24 and 25.
“It’s unfortunate,” Kam said of the clash. “At first, we wanted to go to Kai Tak … obviously such a fantastic stadium, but unfortunately it’s booked.
“It’s not that we didn’t want to go there, but United have played at Hong Kong Stadium many times and are happy with it.”
The match comes 11 days before Hong Kong’s AFC Asian Cup qualifier against India, and head coach Ashley Westwood said the United clash would be good preparation, along with a game at home to Nepal on June 5.
“It’s an important game from that perspective,” he said. “We understand the magnitude and entertainment it will bring, but we need to prepare the team as well as possible.
“We will apply ourselves correctly and treat it very seriously. We will respect Manchester United and their stars, and play the game in the right manner.”
This article was first published on SCMP.