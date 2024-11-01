Manchester United confirm Ruben Amorim as head coach

MANCHESTER: Manchester United have named Portuguese Ruben Amorim as manager to replace Erik ten Hag, the Premier League club said on Friday (Nov 1), hoping one of Europe's brightest young coaches can restore them to former glories.

Amorim, 39, will join United on Nov 11, subject to work visa requirements.

His contract takes him until 2027, with a club option for an additional year once he has fulfilled his obligations with Sporting, a club he revived during his four-and-a-half years in charge.

"Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football," United said in a statement.

"Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club's first title in 19 years.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins."

United sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them languishing 14th in the Premier League, with just three wins from nine matches.

Amorim quickly emerged as the club's top target and Sporting issued a statement to the Lisbon stock exchange earlier this week confirming United were willing to meet his release clause of 10 million euros (US$11 million).

Known for his crowd-pleasing style of high pressing and possession-based football, Amorim took Sporting to Primeira Liga titles in 2021 and 2024 and they lead the standings again this season.

Seen as one of the rising stars on the European coaching scene, he was linked with the manager's role at Liverpool once Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead.

Amorim held talks with West Ham this year before they appointed former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes.

Prior to Wednesday's 5-2 win against Leicester in the fourth round of the League Cup, United had won just one of their past eight games in all competitions.

Ten Hag won the League Cup and FA Cup during his spell at Old Trafford but the club have not won the Premier League since 2013, in Alex Ferguson's last season in charge.

Ferguson won the Premier League title 13 times but since his departure, five permanent managers have come and gone without adding to the club's 20 top-flight titles.