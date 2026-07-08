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Manzambi to miss Swiss World Cup clash with Colombia
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Manzambi to miss Swiss World Cup clash with Colombia

Manzambi to miss Swiss World Cup clash with Colombia

Jun 24, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi (9) looks on during the first half against Canada during a Group B match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

08 Jul 2026 03:07AM
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VANCOUVER, July 7 : Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has been forced to shuffle his pack for his side's World Cup last-16 game against Colombia on Tuesday after attacker Johan Manzambi was ruled out due to injury, while Colombia make one change to the side that started against Ghana. 

• Manzambi suffered a knee contusion in training on Monday.

• Manzambi was seen at pitch-side wearing a brace on his left knee.

• He and Ruben Vargas will be replaced by Ardon Jashari and Fabian Rieder.

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• Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez will also miss out for the Swiss due to muscle injuries.

• Colombia make one change, with Luis Suarez replacing Jhon Cordoba.

Lineups: 

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder; Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye.

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Gustavo Puerta,  Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez; James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma; Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.

Source: Reuters
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