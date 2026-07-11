Marquez snatches German MotoGP pole with new lap record, Bezzecchi withdraws after crash

July 11 : Marc Marquez shattered the lap record at Sachsenring to take pole position for the German Grand Prix on Saturday, clocking one minute 19.041 seconds on his factory Ducati for his third MotoGP pole of the season, while Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend after a heavy crash during qualifying.

Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez briefly held provisional pole before VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio, the previous circuit record-holder, moved to the top of the timesheets in the closing stages.

But Marquez had the final say, producing a pair of rapid laps to reclaim top spot at a circuit where he has enjoyed unparalleled success. The Spaniard finished 0.061 seconds clear of younger brother Alex Marquez, who secured second place for Gresini Racing to complete a Marquez one-two on the grid.

"Getting on the front row was the target. Especially setting the lap record feels good," Marc Marquez said.

Di Giannantonio had to settle for third, while Fernandez slipped from provisional pole to fourth, ahead of Trackhouse teammate and Assen winner Ai Ogura in fifth.

"Getting on the front row was super important, but I'm disappointed the lap record was taken away," Di Giannantonio said.

"Jokes apart, I am really happy. I think I have done well. Sure, the Marquez brothers were better than me today. But it's nice to have this kind of speed here."

BEZZECCHI OUT

Bezzecchi, still nursing injuries from his heavy crash at Assen last week, endured another frustrating session when he crashed on his second flying lap in qualifying. The Italian returned to the paddock on a scooter and did not rejoin the session.

He was later taken to the circuit medical centre for assessment, and Aprilia confirmed in a statement that he had suffered "a complete and displaced fracture of the left clavicle" and would miss the rest of the weekend and return to Italy for surgery.

Fabio Quartararo, running Yamaha's latest front-wing package, advanced from Qualifying One alongside Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and took sixth on the grid, while Bagnaia was unable to build on his Q1 pace and qualified 11th.