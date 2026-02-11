Marseille part ways with coach De Zerbi

Feb 11 : Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has left his role by mutual consent with immediate effect, the Ligue 1 side said on Wednesday.

De Zerbi's departure comes after the team's 5-0 thrashing by rivals Paris St Germain in the league on Sunday and their exit from the Champions League last month.

"Olympique de Marseille and Roberto De Zerbi, coach of the first team, have announced the end of their collaboration by mutual agreement," Marseille said in a statement.

"Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club's management - the owner, president, director of football, and coach - it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team.

"This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season."

De Zerbi, who joined Marseille in 2024 following his successful stint with Brighton and Hove Albion, guided the side to second in the league last season behind PSG. They sit fourth in the table this season after 21 games.