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Marseille part ways with coach Habib Beye
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Marseille part ways with coach Habib Beye

Marseille part ways with coach Habib Beye

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Olympique Lyonnais - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - March 1, 2026 Olympique de Marseille coach Habib Beye reacts REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

01 Jul 2026 01:38AM
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June 30 : Olympique de Marseille have parted ways with head coach Habib Beye after just over four months in charge, the Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday.

The former Marseille captain took over in February and guided the side to a fifth-placed finish in the French top flight last season, missing out on Champions League qualification.

Beye, 48, played for Marseille between 2003 and 2007 during a career that also included stints in England with Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

"Olympique de Marseille announces the end of its collaboration with Habib Beye. The club thanks Habib Beye and wishes him all the best for the future of his career," Marseille said in a brief statement.

Former Olympique Lyonnais, Stade Rennais and Lille manager Bruno Genesio is expected to replace Beye at the Stade Velodrome, according to French media reports.

Source: Reuters
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