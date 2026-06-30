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Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan 2-1 in last 32
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Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan 2-1 in last 32

Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan 2-1 in last 32
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Brazil v Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan 2-1 in last 32
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Brazil v Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli scores their second goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan 2-1 in last 32
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Brazil v Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Brazil's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker
Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan 2-1 in last 32
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Brazil v Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu clears a header off the line by Brazil's Casemiro REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan 2-1 in last 32
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Brazil v Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Brazil's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with Neymar Jr. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
30 Jun 2026 03:12AM (Updated: 30 Jun 2026 03:28AM)
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HOUSTON, June 29 : Brazil survived a World Cup last-32 scare when they fought back to beat Japan 2-1 after Gabriel Martinelli squeezed in a shot at the far post deep in stoppage time on Monday.

Brazil, who will next face Norway or Ivory Coast in New Jersey on July 5, looked like they were headed to extra time in a match in which the five-times world champions struggled to break down a resolute Japanese side.

Japan's Kaishu Sano stunned Brazil after 29 minutes when he intercepted Danilo’s misplaced pass before driving toward goal and rifling a shot past goalkeeper Alisson Becker to send the outnumbered Samurai Blue fans into delirium.

Japan put on a first-half defensive masterclass as they sucked up pressure with defenders flying around the pitch, breaking up passes and closing down space any time a Brazilian player had the ball.

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti must have said something at halftime as his players came out with a sense of urgency and created a number of chances, finding the reward when Casemiro nodded in a far-post header in the 56th minute from a Gabriel Magalhaes cross.

Vinicius Jr’s mazy run ended with Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki brilliantly pushing his shot on to the post and it looked like the match would head to extra time as Brazil searched for the winner.

Martinelli came to the rescue, however, to send Brazil into the round of 16 after Bruno Guimaraes received the ball on the edge of the box and slipped it through for the Arsenal forward to supply a sharp finish.

Source: Reuters
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